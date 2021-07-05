Hartford

Man Shot in the Abdomen in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Westland Street around 11:58 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

When police arrived, they said a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and later assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

