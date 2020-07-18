Man Shot in the Thigh While Crossing Street in New Haven: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after getting shot while crossing the street in New Haven early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 1:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian who had been shot as he crossed the street. The 47-year-old New Haven man was shot in the thigh and was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition, authorities added.

Investigators said they believe the man was shot as a gunman was firing at someone inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Whalley Avenue. They said the gunman is believed to have fled on foot on Sherman Avenue towards Goffe Street.

According to police, it is believed that the intended target of the gunfire drove away and then abandoned his vehicle in the drive-thru of a nearby business on Whalley Avenue. Detectives found the vehicle had been struck by gunfire and it is unclear if the occupant was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.