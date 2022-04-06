Man Struck by Gunfire in New Haven

A man is injured after he was struck by gunfire in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call about a person shot on Wolcott Street shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a 50-year-old New Haven man who had been hit by gunfire.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.