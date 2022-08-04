Man Struck in Hamden Has Died: Police

A 36-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Hamden Wednesday night has died, according to police.

David Welch, 36, of Hamden, was crossing Dixwell Avenue, near George Street, around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Dixwell Avenue hit him, police said.

First responders treated Welch at the scene and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Officer Christina Giori of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000 or email cgiori@hamdenpd.com.