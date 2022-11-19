Man Transported to Hospital After Suffering Significant Burns in Vernon

A man is being transported to the hospital by LifeStar after police said he suffered significant burns in Vernon on Saturday.

Police said an adult male suffered significant burns at a property on East Street. It's unclear what caused the burns.

According to police, there was a bonfire going on at the property, but it is unclear if that played a factor in the man's injuries.

LifeStar is transporting the man to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release further details on the man's condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.