Man upset about his room threatened to kill people at hotel in Groton: police

Police from the town of Groton shot a man with a stun gun at a hotel Sunday morning after he held a knife to a man's throat and threatened to “kill everyone,” including his wife and children, police said.

Police said it started with a man calling 911 and telling police that hotel staff refused to allow him into a room at the Baymont Inn and he wanted police to come and help him.

While officers were responding, hotel guests started calling 911 and said the man had a knife and he was threatening to kill everyone, police said.

Officers found the man in front of the hotel, holding a knife, and told him to drop it, but he refused and walked toward them, police said.

One officer used a stun gun, incapacitating the man, and police took a folding multi-tool with a knife from him while taking him into custody.

The man was evaluated and treated at the scene, had no injuries and was brought to police headquarters.

Police said they learned while investigating that the man was angry about not being able to access a room that the hotel staff hadn’t yet prepared, then he started cursing at hotel staff while several 13- to -21-year-olds from a youth marching band who were in the area for a competition were eating breakfast nearby.

A parent with the band had asked the man to quiet down because there were children nearby and the man pulled a knife, held it to the parent’s throat and made several disturbing comments and indicated his intent to murder the victim, his wife and children, police said.

Hotel staff intervened until police arrived and officials said no one was injured.

He was charged with violation of conditions of release, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment in the first degree, two counts of risk of injury to minor, three counts of threatening in the second degree, three counts of breach of peace in the second degree.

Groton police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the department at 860-441-6712.