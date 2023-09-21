Man wanted for kidnapping is arrested in Greenwich after multi-state pursuit

Greenwich police have arrested a New Jersey man for an alleged kidnapping that happened across state lanes.

The police department said 39-year-old Daniel Patrick Twomey was taken into custody on Thursday after engaging officers in pursuit.

Greenwich police said they found Twomey's vehicle and followed him. They lost sight of him but eventually located the car parked at the dead end of Lakeview Drive.

Twomey was believed to be armed and dangerous following an apparent kidnapping in New York. He initially refused to comply with officers, but after more than an hour, officers were able to persuade him to get out of the car and surrender, according to police.

He faces charges out of Greenwich for interfering and engaging in pursuit. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and additional charges are expected out of Rye, New York.