15-year-old accused of crashing stolen car in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a 15-year-old who is accused of stealing a car, running a red light and causing a crash in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Police responded to Wolcott Street and Sharon Road around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a two-car crash and found that one of the cars had been stolen.

Police said the driver of the stolen car fled the scene but later came back. The teen was then taken into custody.

Authorities said the teen drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The teen faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to obey a traffic signal.