Man who crashed in Waterbury had been shot in head: police

A 38-year-old man who crashed in Waterbury on Tuesday night had been shot in the head and is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Bertie’s Restaurant on North Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a crash and later determined that the driver, a 38-year-old man, had a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The vehicle he was in had gone through a parking lot and the backyard of a nearby home, hit several objects, then stopped, police said.

The driver was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.