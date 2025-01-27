Man, woman accused of assaulting victim during Groton road rage incident arrested

State police have arrested a man and a woman who are accused of assaulting a man during a road rage incident on Providence New London Turnpike in North Stonington on Thursday night.

State police responded to the scene at 10:50 p.m. and met with a 45-year-old man who had some minor head and facial injuries.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, the victim told police that he was heading home from Groton when the SUV in front of him on Route 184 slowed down and "brake checked" him several times before almost stopping completely, state police said.

The victim said he passed the SUV and it sped up, followed closely behind and flashed high beams at him, according to state police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When the victim got to his destination and out of his vehicle, a woman got out of the passenger side of the SUV holding what looked like a gun, state police said. She started yelling and claimed that the victim tried to run them off the road.

Then a man got out of the driver side and tackled the victim to the ground, state police.

The victim said he was able to grab the gun from the woman and hit the man with it.

Then the suspects hit the victim in the face and head and they grabbed his cellphone so he could not call 911, the victim told police.

Then they left, leaving the magazine to the firearm behind. Police said it was one used for a BB gun.

A witness provided the SUV’s license plate number and police found it in Mystic and arrested a 59-year-old Stonington woman and a 63-year-old Stonington man.

The woman was charged with interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, assault in the third degree and threatening in the first degree with a firearm.

The man was charged with following too close with intent to intimidate, improper use of high beam lights, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call and assault in the third degree.

Both were released on a $25,000 bond and they are due in New London Superior Court on Feb. 7.