Manchester police arrest suspect after man is hit by driver stealing his Porsche

A Manchester man was seriously injured last year when the person who was stealing his Porsche hit him with it, police said, and they have arrested a suspect.

Police said it happened outside Steve’s Bagels on Center Street around 8:12 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, when the victim entered the bagel shop to pick up an order.

The driver in an Audi that had been stolen out of Wallingford the day before backed in next to the victim's Porsche and someone got out of it and into the driver seat of the Porsche, according to police.

When the owner of the Porsche saw that someone was trying to steal it, he went over to his vehicle.

That’s when the suspect backed up and hit the man, then drove off, police said. The impact fractured several vertebrae in the victim’s back.

Officers found the Audi and Porsche days after and they have since identified one of the suspects and arrested him.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy/theft of a motor vehicle and criminal liability/assault in the first degree.

Police said he was turned over to Connecticut State Police for an outstanding motor vehicle theft warrant.