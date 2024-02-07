Manchester woman arrested for helping with illegal C-section of pregnant dog: PD

Warning: Details in this story may be difficult to read.

A Manchester woman is accused of helping give a pregnant dog an illegal C-section, according to court documents.

Authorities said Genese Martinez, 43, claimed to be a retired veterinarian. She told police the dog's owner couldn't afford a C-section, so she took the dog to another location where a man performed the surgery.

The dog, named Sky, was later brought to a veterinary hospital where she was euthanized.

A veterinarian reported the incident to police on June 26. She told authorities that a 4-year-old English Bulldog was brought into the emergency room for evaluation of anorexia and severe bloody stool.

The woman told authorities that the dog was severely dehydrated, weak and had a fever. She said the spay incision was "oozing clear fluid [and] the incision...was not closed properly," the warrant reads.

During an interview with investigators, Martinez said she met the dog's owner at the Mansfield Drive In where she took the dog into her vehicle and drove away. She brought the dog to a man's house where the surgery was performed on a non-sterile kitchen table, according to the warrant.

Martinez told the dog's owner that one of the six puppies born had died due to complications during birth, the warrant states.

The warrant says Martinez was asked to assist with the surgery. She told officers that several people she didn't know were smoking marijuana next to where the surgery was being performed.

She claimed that she didn't know how the dog was sedated and she was unaware what kind of medication she was given before the surgery, documents show. The dog and her five puppies were then brought back to their owner at the drive in.

Martinez said she was given $600 as payment for the surgery. She told authorities that she has never been a Doctor of Veterinary Science, but she used to be a veterinary technician, according to the warrant.

Police noted that Martinez had been identified as a suspect for receiving payment to cut or crop dogs' ears.

She was arrested for cruelty to animals on Jan. 29 and is set to appear in court on Feb. 20.