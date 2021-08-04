Manchester Woman Fatally Struck on I-84 East in Hartford

A woman from Manchester has died after she was struck while on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Tuesday night.

State police said a pedestrian, later identified as 33-year-old Melissa Doyle, of Manchester, was standing on the travel portion of I-84 east in the right/right center lane around 11:55 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle just before exit 48 A/B.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died, authorities added.

The driver of the vehicle involved reported no injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, investigators said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may a dash cam and/or may have driven through the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Trooper Soto #838 at Troop H at (860) 534-1000.