Mansfield music teacher charged with threatening

State police have arrested a middle school music teacher in Mansfield.

Kenneth Johnson, 49, of Mansfield turned himself in to state police on Thursday.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening and released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to police.

Johnson is a music teacher at Mansfield Middle School, according to the town's website.

Mansfield superintendent Peter Dart sent a letter to families of the the families of Mansfield students and school staff Thursday after Johnson's arrest. It said Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 28 pending an investigation.

It is not clear if the incident that led to Johnson's arrest happened at the school, but the superintendent's letter said "Mansfield Public Schools is committed to the highest standards of student safety and creating respectful environments for all community members."