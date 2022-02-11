storrowton village museum

Maple Syrup Lovers Can Celebrate at Storrowton Village Annual Event

By Caroline LeCour

Storrowton Village Museum

Celebrate all things maple syrup this March at Storrowton Village’s free annual Maple Syrup Harvest Day.

Visitors can watch how to tap a tree and boil sap with historian Dennis Picard at the Gilbert Farmhouse, watch 19th-century open-hearth maple syrup recipes or go on docent-led tours. 

“Our Maple Harvest Day event is a fundraiser for the educational programs at the Village and we are happy to be back this year with the same fun activities, plus a few new offerings to add to the excitement,” director of Storrowton Village Museum Jessica K. Fontaine in a news release. 

Special events for the day include a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon for $5, and horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8 per ride. 

Visitors can also grab lunch at the Storrowton Tavern Maple Luncheon, featuring a special maple-themed menu that includes a main course, garden salad, bakery basket and a desert. 

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. 
For more information, visit the Storrowton Village Museum's website.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

storrowton village museummaple syrupMaple Sugaring Season
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us