Maple Syrup Lovers Can Celebrate at Storrowton Village Annual Event

Celebrate all things maple syrup this March at Storrowton Village’s free annual Maple Syrup Harvest Day.

Visitors can watch how to tap a tree and boil sap with historian Dennis Picard at the Gilbert Farmhouse, watch 19th-century open-hearth maple syrup recipes or go on docent-led tours.

“Our Maple Harvest Day event is a fundraiser for the educational programs at the Village and we are happy to be back this year with the same fun activities, plus a few new offerings to add to the excitement,” director of Storrowton Village Museum Jessica K. Fontaine in a news release.

Special events for the day include a pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon for $5, and horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $8 per ride.

Visitors can also grab lunch at the Storrowton Tavern Maple Luncheon, featuring a special maple-themed menu that includes a main course, garden salad, bakery basket and a desert.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

For more information, visit the Storrowton Village Museum's website.