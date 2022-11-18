Mass. School Bus Driver Held on $5K Bail on OUI, Child Endangerment Charges

A Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested in a Friendly's parking lot in Pembroke on Thursday night for operating under the influence with dozens of students on board.

State police said there were about 40 students riding on the bus at the time.

Troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a school bus driving erratically on Route 3 north, just south of Exit 27, around 6 p.m. The caller, who was one of the passengers on the bus, reported that the bus was swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light.

State police located the bus as it exited onto Route 139 in Pembroke and pulled it over in the Friendly's lot.

The troopers asked the bus driver, Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, to step off the bus, which she did. They said she appeared to be unsteady on her feet and they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. She also sounded and appeared to be intoxicated. After conducting field sobriety tests, Sweeney was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol.

During a subsequent inventory of her belongings, state police said a 23.7-ounce Poland Springs water bottle was found. It was half empty and smelled strongly of alcohol.

State police said further investigation determined that Sweeney had picked up the 28 passengers, ages 14 to 20, and two adult supervisors, at Plymouth North High School, where they had attended the Hingham United Basketball Special Olympics closing ceremony. The bus was supposed to bring them back to Hingham High School.

The adult passengers told state police that the bus was swerving across the road and that Sweeney had tried to get onto Route 3 south, which was the wrong direction to return to Hingham High School. When told she was heading in the wrong direction, she ran a red light and then managed to get onto Route 3 north, again swerving across the road and driving over rumble strips multiple times.

No one was injured. All of the students were transported home safely after the incident.

State police said Sweeney was held overnight at their Norwell barracks on $2,540 cash bail. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday in Plymouth District Court. She is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, open container of alcohol and reckless endangerment of a child. She was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.

No further information on the case has been released.