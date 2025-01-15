Members of Hartford gang indicted for six murders, drug and firearms charges

Federal authorities announced Wednesday an indictment against alleged members of a violent street gang in Hartford’s north end.

According to a 29-page indictment, an investigation spanning several years found that members of the gang “Hoodstar Gzz” and its associates committed murders, trafficked guns and narcotics, committed arson, and more.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Haven said a federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 15-count indictment against the seven suspects. In a press conference Wednesday, it was stated that they are the gang’s most violent.

“These individuals are accused of engaging in a wide range of criminal activities under the umbrella of a RICO conspiracy that spanned several years and crossed state lines,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

The suspects include Angel Rivera, Raquan Knight, Paul Downer, Mekhi Thompson, Paul Clarke, Tyshon Walker, and Joshua Cruz. Some could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities said the gang started around 2010, but after its leader was killed in 2011, became more violent and younger, growing in both membership and territory.

“Their criminal activity has extended to northern Vermont where they trafficked drugs and acquired firearms, some of which they transported back to Connecticut,” Avery added. “Gang members also recorded and distributed several rap songs to promote and celebrate the gangs criminal activity.”

The street gang now operates between Capen Street, Westland Street, Enfield Street, and Main Street in Hartford’s north end.

Police said they seized 16 firearms and large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs during their investigation. They said members even burned the vehicles they used in their crimes.

“In recent years, gang members have engaged in murder, and numerous other violent crimes against both rival gang members and innocent civilians,” Avery said.

In 2021, members of the gang allegedly shot and killed rival gang member Jamari Preston, 16, and on the same day, killed a 3-year-old boy.

The accused are also charged with the murders of Kendall Fair, Brian Evans, Devante Gardner, and Manuel Rodriguez.

“These rival gangs waged an ongoing war that plagued our community for almost a decade,” said Steven Shapiro, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

“The murders, attempted murders, shootings and witness intimidation alleged in this indictment demonstrate that the Hoodstars gang, it’s members and associates, promoted a climate of fear in the Hartford community through violence and the threats of violence,” said David Jaffe, chief of the Justice Department’s Violent Crime and Racketeering section.

Organizations that work with victims of violence, like Mothers United Against Violence, based in Hartford’s north end, said they’re relieved by this news.

“It’s a good thing that they have been taking these people off the streets,” said Henrietta Beckman, president of Mothers United Against Violence.

Beckman said things in the city have been calm, and Hartford police said homicides are down. Authorities said it’s thanks to this crackdown on gang violence.

“It’s important for moms and families to go in and outside of their homes, for children to walk to school, so we’re looking forward to making certain it’s safer and just brings back that community spirit,” said Deborah Davis from Mothers United Against Violence.