Men accused of making woman withdraw money from ATM in New Haven

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly forced to withdraw money from an ATM in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Church Street at about 2:30 p.m. for a reported robbery.

A woman told police that she was approached by two men she didn't know on Chapel Street. They placed their hands in their pockets, indicating that they had guns, according to authorities.

The thieves then escorted the woman to a nearby ATM machine and made her withdraw $1,000, police said. They also allegedly told her to give them $100 in her pocket.

No weapons were actually seen and no one was hurt. The robbery is under investigation.