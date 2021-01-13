nbc connecticut

Michael Fuller

Michael Fuller is a reporter for NBC Connecticut.

Prior to moving to Connecticut, Michael was a reporter/anchor in Columbia, South Carolina at WLTX-TV.

While in South Carolina he covered several big stories including hurricanes Florence and Dorian. His most fulfilling assignment came from participating in a program called Street Squad. The program was a station initiative focusing on community journalism in underserved areas. Michael became an embed reporter in a rural community that struggled with broadband issues, food insecurity and many other challenges. He brought a spotlight to those issues, while also highlighting the good things that came out of the area and showing a whole reflection of a community that felt unnoticed.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

Osborn Correctional Inmate Dies of COVID-19 Complications

first alert weather 7 hours ago

Mild Weather Continues Today With Highs Around 40

In college, Michael interned for the TODAY Show, NBC News Booking and the Investigative Unit at WNBC in New York. He also interned with the programming and production departments at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists.  

Michael has also fulfilled a dream by previously working with Walt Disney Parks & Resorts as an entertainer.

In his spare time, Michael likes to take walks, listen to music, and travel in search of the next big adventure.

This article tagged under:

nbc connecticut
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us