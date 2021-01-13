Michael Fuller is a reporter for NBC Connecticut.

Prior to moving to Connecticut, Michael was a reporter/anchor in Columbia, South Carolina at WLTX-TV.

While in South Carolina he covered several big stories including hurricanes Florence and Dorian. His most fulfilling assignment came from participating in a program called Street Squad. The program was a station initiative focusing on community journalism in underserved areas. Michael became an embed reporter in a rural community that struggled with broadband issues, food insecurity and many other challenges. He brought a spotlight to those issues, while also highlighting the good things that came out of the area and showing a whole reflection of a community that felt unnoticed.

In college, Michael interned for the TODAY Show, NBC News Booking and the Investigative Unit at WNBC in New York. He also interned with the programming and production departments at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Michael has also fulfilled a dream by previously working with Walt Disney Parks & Resorts as an entertainer.

In his spare time, Michael likes to take walks, listen to music, and travel in search of the next big adventure.