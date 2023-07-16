Microburst may have hit Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield: town officials

A microburst may be to blame for some storm damage in Wethersfield on Sunday.

The Town of Wethersfield Emergency Operations Center said a microburst may have hit on the Silas Deane Highway around 10 a.m.

Town officials said several small trees came down, flashing from a building came off and several trees were damaged.

A microburst is described as a column of fast moving sinking air that spreads out as it gets closer to the ground. When the air hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions (much like a rock making ripples in a pond) and can cause damage to property.

Heavy rain and strong storms moved through the state on Sunday, triggering a tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood watches and warnings.

Most of the warnings and watches have since expired, but more heavy rain is expected to move through Sunday night.