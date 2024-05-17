Bloomfield

Bomb threat forces evacuation of school in Bloomfield

A magnet school in Bloomfield was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat, according to police.

Officers responded to the Global Experience Magnet School on South Griffin Road around 8:15 a.m. after school security noticed some graffiti in a bathroom that was percieved as a bomb threat, police said.

The school was evacuated.

The Hartford police explosive detection K9 was brought in to help sweep the school. No devices were found and the school was deemed all clear.

Students and staff were allowed back in and the school day continued as normal, police said.

