Middletown

Middletown residents allegedly make racist remarks to worker: mayor

a welcome to Middletown sign
NBC Connecticut

Two Middletown residents are accused of making racist remarks and insulting a man who was working in town, according to city officials.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said he was horrified to see a video that shows a man and his staff "being barraged with insults and racist remarks."

"Let me be clear, we don't tolerate this type of behavior in Middletown and it doesn't represent who we work to be as a community," Florsheim said in a statement.

Florsheim went on to say that his office has contacted the victim to apologize for the way he was treated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We never want anyone to think what you saw on that video is what you get when you come to Middletown," Florsheim said.

The police department has been made aware of the alleged racist incident and they are investigating, according to the mayor.

"We strive to do better in Middletown and know that it's a constant work in progress. Please know that we are always working to be better," Florsheim said.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us