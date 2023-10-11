Middletown residents allegedly make racist remarks to worker: mayor

Two Middletown residents are accused of making racist remarks and insulting a man who was working in town, according to city officials.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said he was horrified to see a video that shows a man and his staff "being barraged with insults and racist remarks."

"Let me be clear, we don't tolerate this type of behavior in Middletown and it doesn't represent who we work to be as a community," Florsheim said in a statement.

Florsheim went on to say that his office has contacted the victim to apologize for the way he was treated.

"We never want anyone to think what you saw on that video is what you get when you come to Middletown," Florsheim said.

The police department has been made aware of the alleged racist incident and they are investigating, according to the mayor.

"We strive to do better in Middletown and know that it's a constant work in progress. Please know that we are always working to be better," Florsheim said.