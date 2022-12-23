Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds

Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm.

Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around.

“I went to work this morning. It was fine until like 10:00. I think 10:00, whenever the high tide was when it flooded,” James Gray, who lives in Milford, said.

Partially fallen trees with fences knocked over was just some of the damage in the neighborhood.

Homeowners said the high tides mixed with stormy weather created some anxious scenes.

“I lost my fence, right along my seawall. I saw waves breaking up into my upper deck. It was bad," said Jim Pritchard.

Pritchard lives along the shore and says at one point, his street looked like a river.

“A lot of mud. A lot of debris. I actually saw someone’s deck floating down the street today,” he said.

Some of the flooding was addressed through drainage pipes with city work crews clearing up the road for cars to come through.

With Christmas just days away, neighbors like Pritchard didn't let the weather steal their holiday joy.

“I just moved here from New York. I’m used to severe winters. To me, this is just, like, I can deal with this," he said.