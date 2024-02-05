Mill Ridge Primary School in Danbury placed in precautionary mode: officials

Mill Ridge Primary School in Danbury has been placed in precautionary mode because of police activity nearby, according to Danbury Police Dispatch.
They said this was done out of an abundance of caution.
NBC Connecticut has reached out to the school, but there was no immediate response.
No additional information was immediately available.
