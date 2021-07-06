Minke Whale Found Dead In Rhode Island

A minke whale was found dead on the coast near Point Judith, Rhode Island on Monday.

Responders from the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) arrived at the site off the coast of Rhode Island where the whale was spotted and pronounced dead.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to relocate the carcass onto shore near Wakefield, Rhode Island, where additional teams will perform further analysis and a field necropsy.

In a press release, scientists at the Mystic Aquarium note that the death of the minke whale is a stark reminder of the importance of conservation research.

“The tragic loss of this animal is a sad but important reminder of the dire circumstances many cetaceans currently face,” said Dr. Stephen M. Coan, President and CEO of Mystic Aquarium in a press release. “The environment where these whales live is changing rapidly due to the impact of human activity and climate change. We must make every effort now to ensure a future for these incredible species.”

Authorities will be assessing the carcass for the next several days to retrieve gear for further studies.

According to the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there have been over 100 minke whale strandings reported since 2017.