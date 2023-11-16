Minor injuries reported in motorcycle crash on I-84 East in Hartford

Minor injuries are reported in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 East in Hartford Thursday morning.

State police said the crash happened near exit 48A at 6:10 a.m.

The left and center lanes were closed between exits 48 and 49, according to CTRoads.org. They have reopened.

There was also a lane closure on I-84 East, between exits 50 and 51 because of a crash, but that area has cleared as well.

