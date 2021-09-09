Missing Avon Teen Found Safe

An Avon teen who has been missing for a week was found safe Thursday, according to police.

Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith, a 17-year-old Avon High School student, was reported missing on Aug. 30 and last seen in the Enfield area. Local and federal agencies were both involved with the search.

The teen did not have a history of running away and their family said this was completely out of character.

As of Thursday afternoon, Hernsdorf-Smith is safe and with family, police said. The department said there were multiple tips and leads from the community.

The community held a vigil for Hernsdorf-Smith Wednesday night hoping to bring them home.

More details were not immediately available.