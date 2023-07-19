Monroe smoke shop faces charges for selling illegal products to minors: police

A newly opened smoke shop in Monroe is facing criminal charges after illegally selling products to minors without a license, according to police.

The police department said Area 51 Smoke Shop opened on Main Street in April of 2023. Shortly after opening, police started getting anonymous complaints after the sale of marijuana and controlled substances. Officers also received complaints about the shop selling products to minors as young as 14 years old.

Detectives conducted multiple undercover purchases of products that weren't being sold in compliance with state law. Police also discovered that the shop wasn't in compliance with state labor and tax laws, too.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a search and seizure warrant at the shop. They seized about four pounds of loose marijuana, a thousands THC products including vape devices, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and containers of THC gummy products, authorities said.

Police also found about $10,000 in cash. The smoke shop isn't authorized to sell any THC products and they now face administrative penalties from the state.

Criminal charges are pending. The sale of these products can only be down so through state-authorized dispensaries, and Monroe doesn't have any in town, according to police.