A motorcycle crash has closed part of Route 8 south in Thomaston on Saturday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash has closed the highway between exits 38 and 37. There is currently no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

According to state police, troopers responded to the crash shortly before 1 p.m. and injuries were reported. Authorities did not have information on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.