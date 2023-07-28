Deep River

Motorcycle crash closes Route 9 in Deep River

NBC Connecticut

A motorcycle crash has closed Route 9 South in Deep River.

The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. in the area of Exit 7, according to state police.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known at this time, state police said.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Deep River
