Crash in Brookfield leaves motorcycle operator, passenger with serious injuries

A motorcycle operator is seriously injured and a passenger on a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brookfield over the weekend.

Brookfield police responded to the 500 block of Candlewood Lake Road on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a serious two vehicle crash. The crash reportedly involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

According to police, the operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle was reportedly taken to Danbury Hospital Emergency Department with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brian Flanagan at (203) 775-2575.