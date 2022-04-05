Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing, Landing in Embankment in Naugatuck

A motorcyclist has died after police said he crashed and landed in an embankment in Naugatuck over the weekend.

Officers were called to Prospect Street, also known as Route 68, around 2 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash with serious injuries involving a motorcycle.

Investigators said 26-year-old John Johnson Jr. was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson FLHR westbound on Prospect Street when he veered off the road to the right and ended up in an embankment.

Johnson was transported to Waterbury Hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Det. McGarvey at (203) 759-5222 ext. 2584. Calls can also be made to the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.