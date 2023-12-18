Motorcyclist injured after serious overnight crash in Bridgeport

A motorcyclist is injured after getting into a serious crash with a pickup truck in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened at midnight. Officers were called to the area of North Avenue and Wells Street for the collision.

A person in their 40s was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Authorities said the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.