A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Vernon on Wednesday morning.

Police said a motorcycle and a pickup collided near 94 West St. and the road is closed.

LifeStar medical transport helicopter was called.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It’s not clear how long the road will be closed. The accident is under investigation.