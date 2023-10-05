Motorcyclist killed in crash in New London

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in New London Wednesday night.

Police said the New London Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls at 10:36 p.m. about a crash at Jefferson Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police are notifying the man's family, so they have not released his name.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or send a text through Tip411.