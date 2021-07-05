Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on I-95 South in New Haven

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Sunday night.

State police said 27-year-old Nilson Brito Diniz, of West Haven, was traveling on the exit 47 ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 34 inbound around 6 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle, drove into the left lane concrete jersey barrier and then hit the left lane metal guardrail.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, Diniz was separated from his motorcycle during the collision.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to injuries he sustained in the collision, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Elterich at Connecticut State Police Troop G Barracks at (203) 696-2500.