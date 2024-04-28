Hartford

Motorcyclist killed in Hartford crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hartford Police Cruiser
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Hartford on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and White Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a serious crash.

Once in the area, police said they found a red Suzuki motorcycle in the middle of the road and a grey Honda Accord on the southeast side of the intersection.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 44-year-old Roberto Laboy, of Hartford, was near his motorcycle and was unresponsive. He was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Honda Accord stayed at the scene.

The collision is under investigation.

