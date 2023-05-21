new haven

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Colliding With Tow Truck in New Haven

By Andrew Masse

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after an accident Sunday evening.

Officials say a motorcycle and tow truck crashed into each other around 5:30 on Canal Dock Road by Long Wharf Drive.

The motorcyclist is in serious condition. It is unclear if anyone else was on board the motorcycle when the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

