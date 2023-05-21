Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Colliding With Tow Truck in New Haven

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after an accident Sunday evening.
Officials say a motorcycle and tow truck crashed into each other around 5:30 on Canal Dock Road by Long Wharf Drive.
The motorcyclist is in serious condition. It is unclear if anyone else was on board the motorcycle when the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured in the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.
