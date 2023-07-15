Motorcyclist seriously injured in Redding crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after they crashed in Redding Saturday afternoon.

The driver was trying to navigate a curve on Cross Highway around 2:15 when they lost control of the motorcycle.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Redding Police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Danbury Hospital by ambulance with serious, life threatening injuries.

Redding Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.