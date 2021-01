Route 15 has reopened in Stratford after a multi-car crash in the area, state police said.

Troopers said Route 15 northbound was closed at exit 53 but has since reopened.

#CTtraffic Route 15 Northbound, Exit 53 in the town of Stratford is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the area. Expect delays and use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopG — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 24, 2021

The accident is under investigation. Drivers are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.