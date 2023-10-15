Multi-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver closes I-84 East in Farmington

The multi-vehicle crash that has closed a portion of Interstate 84 East in Farmington on Sunday afternoon involved a wrong-way driver, according to state police.

Troopers were called to I-84 East near exit 39 around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with a wrong-way driver.

CT Roads says the eastbound side of the highway is closed between exits 37 and 39. The left lane of the westbound side of the highway is also closed between exits 38 and 39.

According to state police, injuries have been reported. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

LifeStar was called to the scene, but said it was canceled by dispatchers in Farmington before arriving.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.