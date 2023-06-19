Multiple crews at scene of structure fire in Derby

Multiple crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Derby on Monday morning.
Several fire trucks and numerous firefighters are at the building on Maple Street.
The fire appears to have impacted the second floor of the building.
Officials have not released details about the fire including the extent of the damage or what may have caused it.
