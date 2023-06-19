Derby

Multiple crews at scene of structure fire in Derby

NBC Connecticut

Multiple crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Derby on Monday morning.

Several fire trucks and numerous firefighters are at the building on Maple Street.

The fire appears to have impacted the second floor of the building.

Officials have not released details about the fire including the extent of the damage or what may have caused it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Derby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us