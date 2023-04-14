WOODSTOCK

Multiple Injuries Reported in Woodstock Car Accident

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Multiple injuries are being reported after a reported accident on Route 171 in Woodstock.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m. for a reported collision. The local fire department and emergency personnel also responded to the scene.

Troopers say serious injuries are being reported, and two people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Route 171 is shut down in the area of New Sweden Road. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

LifeStar was called to the scene. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

WOODSTOCK
