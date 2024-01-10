Mystic Aquarium is offering free admission to healthcare workers this month

The Mystic Aquarium announced that they are offering healthcare workers free admission for the month of January.

They're doing it to show their appreciation for people in the medical field - including employees of hospitals, doctor's officers, veterinary clinics and more.

"It is no secret that the last couple of years have presented challenges, and your dedication does not go unnoticed," the aquarium said on Facebook.

Healthcare industry professionals will get free entry to the aquarium through the end of January.

They ask that you present your work badge at the time of entry. You can also reserve complimentary tickets here.