Mystic Aquarium treats sea turtle found cold-stunned and abandoned

By Angela Fortuna

The Mystic Aquarium is caring for a sea turtle that was found cold-stunned and abandoned on the Block Island coast Friday.

The turtle had been exposed to cold temperatures for a long period of time. The aquarium said that a cold-stunned turtle could suffer from frostbite, malnutrition, dehydration, infection and even death.

"We are in the beginning stages of this rescue and rehabilitation and will keep the public updated as time progresses," the aquarium said on Facebook.

Aquarium officials say that if you ever find a cold-stunned sea turtle, you should call their 24/7 hotline at 860-572-5955 ext. 107.

For more information about Mystic Aquarium's rescue efforts, click here.

