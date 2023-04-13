Nathan Lester House Property in Ledyard Closing for Month for Movie Filming: Mayor

A movie is being filmed in Ledyard and the Nathan Lester House property will be closed to the public for a month, according to a Facebook post from the mayor.

Mayor Fred Allyn III posted on Facebook that the Nathan Lester House property will be closed from April 17 to May 17 and the rental fee will go directly to the restoration of the Lester house and museum.

The movie is a World War II-era film and some known actors are taking part, according to the mayor’s Facebook post, but he commented that he could not disclose additional information.

People who want to use nearby trails can visit the 228-acre Atkinson Preserve, he said.