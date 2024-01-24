Nearly two dozen cats dumped in snow and cold weather in Waterbury

Police are investigating after 22 cats were dumped outside of Waterbury Animal Control on Friday morning.

Halfway Home Rescue Inc. said a UHaul left the cats outside between 5 and 6 a.m.

A senior volunteer with the animal rescue told NBC Connecticut that the cats are in rough shape. The majority of the cats have long hair that is matted.

"The conditions that you see in these photos did not happen within a few hours...These were their living conditions prior to being dumped," the volunteer said.

The cats are in need of medical attention and supplies. The rescue said they need canned cat food, boxes, paper litter and monetary donations for medical care.

The police department is handling the investigation. For more information about where to drop off donations, you can visit the rescue's Facebook page.