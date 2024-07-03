Bridgeport

New absentee ballot accusation emerges in Bridgeport

By Justine Marschner

A Bridgeport city councilwoman could face charges related to absentee ballots.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission voted today to forward a complaint filed against Maria Pereira to the chief state’s attorney office.

She’s accused of absentee ballot fraud during the 2023 mayoral election.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Pereira for comment but did not hear back on Wednesday.

This complaint is the third case the SEEC handed over to state prosecutors involving that election.

A judge ordered a re-do after problems with the democratic primary, following video of a city worker allegedly stuffing absentee ballots into a drop box.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has been victorious in all four elections since September.

Bridgeport
