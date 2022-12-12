New Britain Man Accused of Distributing Child Pornography for a Second Time

A New Britain man is facing charges after being accused of possessing and distributing child pornography for a second time in the past 10 years, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said 34-year-old Joshua Glaeser has been charged by a federal criminal complaint. Court documents state police tracked down an IP address that led them to Glaeser. He was allegedly using his home computer to distribute child pornography.

Glaeser was previously found guilty of distributing child pornography in 2012, according to officials.

He was arrested on Friday after special agents executed a search warrant at Glaeser's home. Officers seized his laptop, tablet, smartphone and storage cards, they said.

Court documents show that detectives found images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including prepubescent children.

If Glaeser is found guilty, he faces up to 50 years in prison. Homeland Security Investigations and Connecticut State Police are investigating.