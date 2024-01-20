Cheshire

New Britain man killed after hitting tractor-trailer on I-84 East in Cheshire

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A man from New Britain has died after hitting a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Cheshire early Saturday morning.

State police said 44-year-old Lawrence Soucy, of New Britain, was driving on the highway near exit 26 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer.

Soucy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Falstoe #498 at Troop A - Southbury at (203) 267-2200 or Anthony.Falstoe@ct.gov.

